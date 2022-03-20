Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRU shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Metro stock traded down C$0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting C$69.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,165,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.13. The stock has a market cap of C$16.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Metro has a 1-year low of C$55.50 and a 1-year high of C$72.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

