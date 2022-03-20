MenaPay Trading 11.2% Higher This Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (MPAY) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $174,473.24 and approximately $22.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MenaPay has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

