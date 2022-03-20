Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Shares of NYSE MCG opened at $7.44 on Friday. Membership Collective Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.74 million. Analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCG. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,178,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

