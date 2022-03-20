Melone Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $110.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,438,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average is $115.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.25 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

