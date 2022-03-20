Melone Private Wealth LLC Takes $3.04 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 92,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

ANGL traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,029. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

