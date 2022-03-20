Melone Private Wealth LLC Invests $300,000 in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.17. The company had a trading volume of 762,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,342. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.46 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.92.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.