Melone Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 684.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 101,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,875,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after acquiring an additional 393,626 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. 20,690,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,985,342. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

