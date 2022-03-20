Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stake Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of Medpace worth $15,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Commerce Bank increased its position in Medpace by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 18,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $3,901,677.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,034 shares of company stock worth $41,035,986 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $165.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

