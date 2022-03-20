Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $786,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

