McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Reduced by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 2.0% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.16% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $42,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 123,452 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,643. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.21. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

