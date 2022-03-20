Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFRX. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 162,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ContraFect by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 95,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ContraFect by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. ContraFect Co. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $138.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ContraFect has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

About ContraFect (Get Rating)

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.