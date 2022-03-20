Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 940 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSK opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

