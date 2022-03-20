Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 716 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

AMGN stock opened at $236.25 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

