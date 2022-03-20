Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after buying an additional 623,775 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after buying an additional 445,355 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 395,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $351.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

