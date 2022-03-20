Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 657 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $69.81 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74.

