Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,674 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,745,000 after buying an additional 110,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,324,000 after purchasing an additional 396,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,820,000 after purchasing an additional 276,454 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.25 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.