Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $84.12 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.82.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.