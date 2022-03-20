Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $307,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,981,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,407 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,289,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,183,000 after buying an additional 501,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,151,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,705,000 after buying an additional 934,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,708,000 after buying an additional 1,223,161 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,071,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,314,000 after buying an additional 384,425 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $50.00 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $49.48 and a 1-year high of $54.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

