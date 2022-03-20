Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $28.89 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 3.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $28,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,473,000 after acquiring an additional 624,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

