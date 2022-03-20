Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $39,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 23.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $48,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

