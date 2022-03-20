Matthew Latimore Sells 1,042,600 Shares of Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) Stock

Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB – Get Rating) insider Matthew Latimore sold 1,042,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20), for a total transaction of A$291,928.00 ($210,020.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Bowen Coking Coal alerts:

About Bowen Coking Coal (Get Rating)

Bowen Coking Coal Limited engages in the exploration and development of coal project with primary focus on metallurgical coal. It holds 100% interests in the Isaac River Project that covers an area of 14 square kilometers located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland; the Cooroorah Project located north of Blackwater; the Carborough project; and the Comet Ridge Project located South of the township of Comet, as well as 90% interests the Hillalong Coking Coal Project comprising of 31 sub-blocks covering an area of approximately 99 km2 located in the northern Bowen Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowen Coking Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowen Coking Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.