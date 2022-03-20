Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $368,335.93 and approximately $58,428.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,840.90 or 0.06897146 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00093236 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

