Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Shares of DOOR opened at $101.16 on Friday. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $85.17 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Masonite International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Masonite International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 277,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

