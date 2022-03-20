Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of MMLP opened at $4.08 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $158.47 million, a PE ratio of -408.00 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $285.91 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 141,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $527,373.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $236,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 309,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,375 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81,113 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

