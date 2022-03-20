Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.16% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $43,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after buying an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,152,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,245 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

NYSE:MLM opened at $385.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.42 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $382.05 and a 200-day moving average of $391.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

