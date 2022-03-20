Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 885 ($11.51) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSLH. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.27) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Marshalls stock opened at GBX 679 ($8.83) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 661.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 711.35. Marshalls has a one year low of GBX 540.50 ($7.03) and a one year high of GBX 857 ($11.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

