Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after buying an additional 661,053 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 65.2% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after buying an additional 547,298 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after buying an additional 459,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marriott International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $171.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

