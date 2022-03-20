Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Gap Down to $4.15

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.03. Markforged shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 33,965 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKFG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $191,949.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at $160,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,182,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,049,000 after buying an additional 1,873,977 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,312,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,856,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after buying an additional 1,596,527 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,832,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after buying an additional 1,571,771 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

