Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Marathon Oil posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

MRO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,227,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,759,228. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,189,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

