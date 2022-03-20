Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MFC. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.27.

MFC opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,442,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,316,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 112.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,912,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,913 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 505.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 112.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,140 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

