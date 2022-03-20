Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 225 ($2.93).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($3.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of EMG traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 226.20 ($2.94). The company had a trading volume of 9,200,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 200.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 213.18. The stock has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 152.70 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.15). The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Man Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($35,695.71).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

