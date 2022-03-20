M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $159.20 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $159.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.43. The company has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.