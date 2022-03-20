Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $437.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.93. 1,272,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,292. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after acquiring an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,400,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after acquiring an additional 120,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.