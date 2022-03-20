Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $437.30.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.93. 1,272,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,292. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.
About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.