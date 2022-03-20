Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $406.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $406.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LAD traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.00. 235,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,032. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $406.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 40.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

