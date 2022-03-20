LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Tops $0.0202 on Exchanges

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $22.06 million and approximately $75,080.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,271,864 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

