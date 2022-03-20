Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LICY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE LICY opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 28.35, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a negative net margin of 3,072.40%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. Analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,217,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $6,534,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li-Cycle (LICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.