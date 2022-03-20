Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Gap Down to $9.42

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.15. Li-Cycle shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 1,267 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 28.35 and a quick ratio of 28.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,534,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (NYSE:LICY)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.