Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $92.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

