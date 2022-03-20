Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period.

Shares of IBHC opened at $23.82 on Friday. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37.

