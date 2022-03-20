Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,692,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,969,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $204.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.18. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $174.89 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

