Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $483,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 686.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,032 shares of company stock worth $6,903,005 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

