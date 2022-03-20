Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,059 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $140.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average of $158.15. The company has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $196.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.