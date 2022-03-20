Laurentian Boosts NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Laurentian from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.38.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.65 and a 52-week high of C$14.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.47.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

