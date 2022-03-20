Lake Street Capital Boosts Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target to $17.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXTR. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,791,400 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,914,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,956,000 after buying an additional 2,912,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after buying an additional 1,204,915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,187,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,642,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after buying an additional 563,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 775,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 413,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.