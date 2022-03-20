KZ Cash (KZC) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $2,686.23 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007532 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00096976 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00290335 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.