Kwmg LLC Takes Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 72,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cerner by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.20. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

