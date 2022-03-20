Kusama (KSM) Trading Up 21.5% Over Last Week

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Kusama has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $148.61 or 0.00359564 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $87.62 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00045164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.84 or 0.06875787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,303.49 or 0.99933298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041101 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.