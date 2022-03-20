Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Toro by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Toro by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TTC opened at $87.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.10. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

