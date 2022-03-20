Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $437.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.54 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.52 and its 200 day moving average is $431.11.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

