Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Invests $216,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,553,000 after acquiring an additional 136,105 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,246,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

TEL opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $123.31 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

